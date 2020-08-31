St. Marys gets new opponent for football opener

ST. MARYS, W.Va (WTAP) - St. Marys High School will open the 2020 football as scheduled on Friday, but the Blue Devils’ opponent will be different than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Marys will host Alexander High School from Albany, Ohio, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Hanlin Stadium, school officials said Monday.

The Blue Devils had been scheduled to play at home against Sissonville, but because Kanawha County is at level orange on the state’s COVID-19 county-alert system, schools there are not permitted to play games until the county drops into the yellow or green levels.

Schools in Fayette, Logan and Mercer counties have also had to cancel games for this coming weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is using a seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases based on county population to determine alert levels. A color-coded state map will be updated at 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Games will not be permitted the following week in any county at the orange or red levels. Game will be allowed in counties that at are yellow or green.

Pleasants County is green on the current map.

