Wood County could open all polling places for November in-person voting

Clerk’s office has more than required number of poll workers
(AP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County currently plans to open all of its polling places for election day, November 3.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes told commissioners Monday there are enough poll workers to staff all of the county’s 68 voting precincts.

The county needs 340 poll workers to do that. To date, it has 350. And Rhodes says he’s also heard from people interested in volunteering to be alternates.

He is still concerned that, depending on the spread of the virus this fall, some who have committed to be poll workers could change their minds.

”The law allows us to open a precinct with less than five (poll workers), but I prefer to have five at every precinct,” he says. “If not, we can consolidate some of the job part of it.”

Last week was the deadline for the local Democratic and Republican parties to submit lists of potential poll workers to the clerk’s office.

In the June primary, only seven polling places opened due to a lack of poll workers.

