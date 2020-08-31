Wood County schools handing out iPads to students

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - As many Wood County students prepare to head back to school, they will have to adjust to the virtual aspects of the new school year.

With that in mind, school officials began handing out the first of thousands of iPads to students as they ready for the start of classes next week.

Officials are following guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and prevention while handing out the devices. This includes social distancing and wearing of masks.

To receive an iPad, both a student and a parent/guardian must sign an Acceptable Use Policy which governs use of the technology. Students do not have to be present to pick up the iPad if their parent/guardian brings the policy signed by the student. The policy must also be signed by someone on the student’s emergency contact list before the iPad is provided.

The policy for grades k-2 can be found at https://5il.co/hx3i and the policy for grades 3-12 can be found at https://5il.co/hx3h.

The iPads can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily from Monday through Thursday. Schools in Wood County can work with schedules for pickup times if these times do not work for a parent/guardian.

Students will be following a strict pickup schedule based on their last name. Students with last names A-K will be picking up their supplies on Mondays and Wednesdays, as those with last names going from L-Z will be picking up their iPads on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The tablets will be pre-configured for individual students and will come with a case for grades K-8 and a keyboard case for grades 9-12. The iPad will be bundled with a charger and a label with the individual student’s ID number, login information and passwords for Schoology, email, Apple ID and Clever.

For those with limited internet access, Wi-Fi connections are available using hot spots that are located near each school.

Each school has a hot spot and antenna that provides Wi-Fi up until seven at night. So when the students are on their remote learning day, then they can come to the school and be in the parking lot or a school near them. For example, we have a lot of students from outlying areas. If they live closer to Blennerhassett school or Lubeck instead of coming to the high school they could go to one of the grade schools in order to get on some Wi-Fi

Students return to classes Sept. 8 to a hybrid schedule where students will be switching from in-person classes (two days per week) to remote learning (three days per week).

For more information on Wood County Schools schedule or re-entry plan, visit www.woodcountyschoolswv.com or access the Wood County Schools app.

