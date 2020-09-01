Da Vinci’s to hold back-to-school event

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Da Vinci’s restaurant will be holding a special Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, September 8, the day that most schools in West Virginia will begin fall classes.

The socially distanced event will be held from 8 A.M to 10:30 A.M., and the restaurant will offer special prices on cinnamon rolls, praline bacon, mimosas, and additional items not typically featured on its menu. It is intended to be an opportunity for parents to relax after dropping their children off at school, though all are welcome. While it is an annual event, Lisa Collins, the restaurant’s P.R. representative, said it has special significance this year due to the challenges many families have faced as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a particularly long summer, it started in March. We know that parents have had to make a lot of concessions, they’ve had to do a lot of compromising and juggling of schedules. And they will continue to do that, we know that’s the reality, and a lot of them are still home-schooling. This is just a way for us to say hey, we appreciate everything you’re putting into this, come on out and let’s just celebrate for a couple of hours,” Collins said.

The event will also feature a selfie station and door prizes.

Though the pandemic has been difficult on the restaurant industry, Collins said area residents have continued to patronize Da Vinci’s since its reopening.

“We’ve had a really great response, in fact probably more than we expected when we first reopened,” Collins said. In addition, she noted that the restaurant has been doing more delivery orders recently and is currently seeking to hire part-time delivery drivers.

In order to ensure the correct number of special meal items will be prepared, the restaurant asks those who plan to attend to respond on the event’s Facebook page.

