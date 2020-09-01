Advertisement

DeWine concerned about holiday spike in COVID cases

Gov. DeWine responds to calls for impeachment
Gov. DeWine responds to calls for impeachment
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - In advance of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Governor DeWine Tuesday reminded citizens to take safety precautions when celebrating with others outside of their households.

“Today Ohio reported its highest number of new cases since the end of July, which is a stark reminder that this virus has not gone away and it continues to spread in our communities,” said Governor DeWine. “As you consider gathering with family and friends this weekend, please remember that COVID-19 still represents a significant risk to the lives and livelihoods of citizens in Ohio.”

The governor noted instances during the Independence Day weekend in July where large private gatherings led to the spread of positive tests and cases. In most of the cases he mentioned, the spread was among family members. He showed a graphic demonstrating the spread in one particular case.

Governor DeWine encourages citizens to continue regular hand-washing, social distancing, and disinfecting. The mask mandate in Ohio remains in effect for all 88 counties.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal accident on Rt. 50, 2 vehicles roll off road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person has died after a two vehicle accident in Clarksburg.

News

Da Vinci’s to hold back-to-school event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Da Vinci’s restaurant will be holding a special Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, September 8, the day that most schools in West Virginia will begin fall classes.

News

Daybreak Trivia Winners, August 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
A list of Daybreak Trivia winners for the month of August

News

Forecast for September 1st

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 27 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 1,500 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. COVID-19 death toll climbs to 222

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Breaking

Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Guernsey County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
William C. Teter, 49, of Columbus, hospitalized after shooting

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Fan attendance for high school football

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Fountain restoration in Marietta

Updated: 7 hours ago

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.