DeWine concerned about holiday spike in COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - In advance of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, Governor DeWine Tuesday reminded citizens to take safety precautions when celebrating with others outside of their households.

“Today Ohio reported its highest number of new cases since the end of July, which is a stark reminder that this virus has not gone away and it continues to spread in our communities,” said Governor DeWine. “As you consider gathering with family and friends this weekend, please remember that COVID-19 still represents a significant risk to the lives and livelihoods of citizens in Ohio.”

The governor noted instances during the Independence Day weekend in July where large private gatherings led to the spread of positive tests and cases. In most of the cases he mentioned, the spread was among family members. He showed a graphic demonstrating the spread in one particular case.

Governor DeWine encourages citizens to continue regular hand-washing, social distancing, and disinfecting. The mask mandate in Ohio remains in effect for all 88 counties.

