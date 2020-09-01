Fall Sports scoreboard- Aug. 31
Parkersburg South wins City Cup championship for the third year in a row.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - High School Golf
Parkersburg South- 5 1/2
Parkersburg- 2 1/2
Individual results
Group 1 Austin Reeves over Joey Koreski 4 and 3
Group 2 Grant Hussey over Samuel Stone 5 and 4
Group 3 Blake Snyder over Anna Earl 5 and 3
Group 4 Dustin Corley over Hayden Leavitt 5 and 3
Group 5 Eli Reeves and Brielle Milhoan halve
Group 6 Mace Busch over Daniel Wharton 6 and 5
Group 7 Nicole Lincicome over Ben Starkey 3 and 2
Group 8 Molly McLean over Cade Murray 4 and 2
Ritchie- 147
St. Marys- 144
Blue Devils:
Grant Barnhart 30
Brandon Lawhon 33
Brayden Hall 39
Ethan Bennett 42
Kyle Jones 45
Rebels
Dalton Edwards 34
Logan Hilkey 37
Anthony Rader 38
Andrew Freeland 38
Gavin Britton 46
