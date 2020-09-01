Advertisement

Fall Sports scoreboard- Aug. 31

Parkersburg South wins City Cup championship for the third year in a row.
(KSFY)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - High School Golf

Parkersburg South- 5 1/2

Parkersburg- 2 1/2

Individual results

Group 1 Austin Reeves over Joey Koreski 4 and 3

Group 2 Grant Hussey over Samuel Stone 5 and 4

Group 3 Blake Snyder over Anna Earl 5 and 3

Group 4 Dustin Corley over Hayden Leavitt 5 and 3

Group 5 Eli Reeves and Brielle Milhoan halve

Group 6 Mace Busch over Daniel Wharton 6 and 5

Group 7 Nicole Lincicome over Ben Starkey 3 and 2

Group 8 Molly McLean over Cade Murray 4 and 2

Ritchie- 147

St. Marys- 144

Blue Devils:

Grant Barnhart 30

Brandon Lawhon 33

Brayden Hall 39

Ethan Bennett 42

Kyle Jones 45

Rebels

Dalton Edwards 34

Logan Hilkey 37

Anthony Rader 38

Andrew Freeland 38

Gavin Britton 46

