Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 2 Slate

Week 2 lineup for high school football in the Mid Ohio Valley
By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) - Football Frenzy Week 2

Thursday

7pm- Wirt at Trinity

Friday

7pm- University at Parkersburg South

7:30- Parkersburg at Spring Valley

7pm Southern at Belpre

7pm- Marietta at Williamstown

7:30 Alexander at St. Marys

7pm- Fort Frye at Warren

7pm- Waterford at South Gallia

7pm- Beallsville at Frontier

7pm Webster at Gilmer

7:30 Oak Glen at Point Pleasant

7:30- Ravenswood at Buffalo

7:30 Ripley at Buckhannon Upshur

7pm Ritchie at Magnolia

Tyler at Doddridge

7:30 Roane at Lincoln

7pm- Vinton at Athens

7pm- Coshocton at Morgan

7pm- Paden City at Federal Hocking

7pm- Symmes Valley at Eastern

7pm- River Valley at Meigs

7pm Caldwell at Shenandoah

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fall Sports scoreboard- Aug. 31

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg South wins City Cup match play championship with Parkersburg

Sports

Indians and Reds involved in trades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indians part of a 9 player trade with San Diego; Reds acquire reliever from Arizona

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 1 recap

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Jesse Wharff and Ryan Wilson
Highlights and scores from week 1 of the high school football season

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school soccer scores from Aug. 27

Latest News

Sports

Marshall vs ECU game postponed

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It was originally scheduled for September 12 at ECU.

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 1 slate

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Lineup of games for week 1 of the high school football season

High School

Athletics directors explain rules for fans at fall sports in Washington County

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Washington County athletic directors explain rules for spectators

Sports

Giolito no hits Pirates

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0.

Sports

Bieber bests Twins

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Shane Bieber pitches Cleveland to a 4-2 win over Minnesota

Sports

Browns Delpit injured

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field with a right Achilles injury.