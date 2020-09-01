Football Frenzy- Week 2 Slate
Week 2 lineup for high school football in the Mid Ohio Valley
Thursday
7pm- Wirt at Trinity
Friday
7pm- University at Parkersburg South
7:30- Parkersburg at Spring Valley
7pm Southern at Belpre
7pm- Marietta at Williamstown
7:30 Alexander at St. Marys
7pm- Fort Frye at Warren
7pm- Waterford at South Gallia
7pm- Beallsville at Frontier
7pm Webster at Gilmer
7:30 Oak Glen at Point Pleasant
7:30- Ravenswood at Buffalo
7:30 Ripley at Buckhannon Upshur
7pm Ritchie at Magnolia
Tyler at Doddridge
7:30 Roane at Lincoln
7pm- Vinton at Athens
7pm- Coshocton at Morgan
7pm- Paden City at Federal Hocking
7pm- Symmes Valley at Eastern
7pm- River Valley at Meigs
7pm Caldwell at Shenandoah
