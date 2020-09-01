Indians and Reds involved in trades

(AP) - The San Diego Padres have acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with the Cleveland Indians, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline.

San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that includes outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.

The trade was the fifth since Saturday for the Padres, who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2006.

The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the trade deadline, boosting their bullpen as they try to stay in the playoff race.

The Diamondbacks received outfielders Josh VanMeter and Stuart Fairchild in the deal.

The Reds also received cash. The 28-year-old Bradley has been an important part of the Diamondbacks’ bullpen over the past four years and earned the closer’s role midway through last season.

He has made 10 appearances this season and has a 4.22 ERA with six saves.

