Advertisement

Indians and Reds involved in trades

Indians part of a 9 player trade with San Diego; Reds acquire reliever from Arizona
MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The San Diego Padres have acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with the Cleveland Indians, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline.

San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that includes outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.

The trade was the fifth since Saturday for the Padres, who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2006. 

The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the trade deadline, boosting their bullpen as they try to stay in the playoff race.

The Diamondbacks received outfielders Josh VanMeter and Stuart Fairchild in the deal.

The Reds also received cash. The 28-year-old Bradley has been an important part of the Diamondbacks’ bullpen over the past four years and earned the closer’s role midway through last season.

He has made 10 appearances this season and has a 4.22 ERA with six saves.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 2 Slate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Week 2 lineup for high school football in the Mid Ohio Valley

Sports

Fall Sports scoreboard- Aug. 31

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg South wins City Cup match play championship with Parkersburg

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 1 recap

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Jesse Wharff and Ryan Wilson
Highlights and scores from week 1 of the high school football season

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school soccer scores from Aug. 27

Latest News

Sports

Marshall vs ECU game postponed

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It was originally scheduled for September 12 at ECU.

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 1 slate

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Lineup of games for week 1 of the high school football season

High School

Athletics directors explain rules for fans at fall sports in Washington County

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Washington County athletic directors explain rules for spectators

Sports

Giolito no hits Pirates

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0.

Sports

Bieber bests Twins

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Shane Bieber pitches Cleveland to a 4-2 win over Minnesota

Sports

Browns Delpit injured

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field with a right Achilles injury.