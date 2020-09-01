Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Columbus man was hospitalized early Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting that followed a police pursuit on Interstate 77 in Guernsey County, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers shot William C. Teter, 49, in his right shoulder after he got out of his car and brandished a firearm.

After the shooting, officers provided medical aid to Teter before he was taken to South Eastern Ohio Medical Center in Cambridge and then to Riverside Hospital in Columbus, the patrol said.

The pursuit began about 3:30 a.m. when troopers tried to stop Teter’s 2012 Volkswagen Jetta near milepost 46 for a “marked lanes violation.”

When he failed to stop, troopers and the Guernsey County sheriff’s deputies pursued his vehicle to milepost 52, where the patrol said troopers used “Stop Sticks” to attempt to attempt to disable the vehicle.

Teter’s continued driving north on I-77 with flat tires, but dispatchers were able to contact him during the pursuit and, according to the patrol, he said he would not stop and threatened to commit suicide.

During additional conversations with dispatchers, the patrol said Teter told them he had a weapon in the car and would not stop.

According to the patrol, his car eventually went across the median into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes and nearly collided head-on with a commercial vehicle.

Shortly after that, troopers executed a “PIT maneuver,” causing his car to go back into the median.

Shots were fired by both troopers and sheriff’s deputies when Teter got out of the car with a firearm, the patrol said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

