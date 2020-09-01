Advertisement

Marietta restoring levee fountain

The 33-year-old fountain will see an upgrade
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The city of Marietta has been busy with projects this summer, and the latest is the repair and restoration of the levee fountain on the corner of Front and Greene Street.

The fountain was built in 1987 for Marietta’s bicentennial celebration, and since then has required little to no maintenance.

This year, the pump went bad in the fountain, and it has been out of service for the entirety of the summer.

City officials decided that while they are taking the time to replace the pump, they will also restore the fountain, giving it a deep clean, fresh paint, and other touch ups.

The project is expected to be finished in the next couple of weeks.

