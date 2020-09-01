Obituary: Daniel F. Rogers

Daniel F. Rogers passed away peacefully at his home on August 31, 2020 at the age of 73.

Danny was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 18, 1947 to Floyd and June Rogers. He was a member of the class of 1965, where he was a three time starter and letterman on the PHS Little Red and Big Red basketball teams. He extended his education at Glenville State College until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1968. He served for two years, spending a year and a half in Stuttgart, Germany assigned to the military police unit.

Following his discharge from military service, Danny began his career in the automobile business with his father at Rogers Motor Company. He worked for over twenty years with his father; followed by a sojourn to Myrtle Beach, SC to sell real estate. He then worked for another twenty five years with various dealerships in the Parkersburg area, as well as performing independent sales with area businesses.

Long known as a purveyor of nicknames and “Danny-isms” to his many friends at the 19th Street Country Club, J.P. Henry’s and Worthington Golf Club, Danny was known for his love of life and love for his family. The disease that took his life and robbed him of his Golden Years never robbed him of his wonderful Soul. Danny was always a sharp dresser, and not surprising, he even dabbled as Model for a period of time. He would want his family and friends to remember the good times, his never ending smiles, his hand kisses/back pats and to always be a “Big Red”!

Danny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debbie, who loved him unconditionally, her son Tony (Alicia) Hunt; grandchildren, Bryce and Norah; sister, Nancy Casto (Parkersburg, WV/The Villages, FL); brother, Richard (Susan) Rogers, Vienna, WV.

Dan (Danny; Pudge; Pup; Dealin’ Dan; Dealer; Cubby) was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Tom; and cousin/sister, Betty Tefft.

Dan’s wife, Debbie would like to thank her dear friend, Sharon Lemley, sister, Kim Trimble, cousin, T.R. Hathaway, her family and multitude of friends for all of their love and support.

A very special Thank You to Amedisys Hospice for all the caring and support they gave. Special thanks to Carrie, Courtney, Rebecca, Sue and Linda B. who helped to comfort and care with their Big Hearts.

A Celebration of Danny’s life will be held at JP Henry’s Saturday, September 12th from 1pm - 6pm. If you wish, please bring a special memory or story to place in a Memory Box.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the PHS Alumni Athletes or to a charity of your choice.

“WHO LOVES YA BABY”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.