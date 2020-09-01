Obituary: Linda Darlene Gray

Linda Darlene Gray, 67, of Newport passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home. She was born March 1, 1953, in Marietta to Raymond and Mary E. Tidd Hanes.

Linda graduated from Frontier High School and worked for The Arbors until her retirement after 23 years of service. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Gray Taylor, stepdaughter Melanie Gray Nisbett, stepson Michael Gray, Jr.; 2 grandchildren: Ciara and Gavin Taylor; siblings: Lewis (Bernadette) Hanes, Russell (Linda) Hanes, Michael (Betty) Hanes, Mary (Kirk) Moore, Teresa (Mark) Ullman. Her parents preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday (Sept. 4) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

