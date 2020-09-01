Obituary: Sharon Lorraine Henshaw-Sullivan

Sharon Lorraine Henshaw-Sullivan, 73, of Marietta, Ohio, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 10, 1946 in Charleston, WV to William Francis Harpold and Mona Irene Palmer Harpold.

Sharon was a 1964 graduate of Dunbar High School in WV and received her Associates Degree as a Medical Lab Technician from Washington State Community College. She worked in the medical field for many years and was a past board member of Selby General Hospital.

Sharon was a member of North Hills Baptist Church for over 40 years. Sharon’s faith was an integral part of her life. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age and her faith never wavered despite her suffering over the past few years. She believed, as Max Lucado wrote: “God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile”. Heaven rejoiced when she arrived at those “pearly gates”. Sharon will be sorely missed. She loved to golf and go on vacations, and especially spend time with her family.

She is survived by husband, Bert W. Sullivan, whom she married on April 28, 2007; her mother, Mona Harpold; her son, Mervin E. Henshaw; sisters, Nancy Skeels (Tom), Sheila Knapik (Mike), Mary Stephens and Kimberly Brooker; step children, Melody Field (Dick), Mary Decklar, Dr. Raymond Henshaw II (Carol), Kathy Henderson (Jere), Kari Chase (Sean) and Meghan Poling (Bryan); and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews who lover her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, William F. Harpold; first husband, Dr. Raymond Henshaw; sister, Pamela Henshaw; and brother in law, Jake Stephens.

Family will greet friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Masks will be required, social distancing will be observed, and no lingering after greeting family please. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in her memory may be directed to North Hills Baptist Church, 108 Stone Crest Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Sharon’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

