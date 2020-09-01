Obituary: Sylvia Kaye Garland

Sylvia Kaye Garland, 79, of Parkersburg, WV died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born on April 17, 1941 in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Robert R. and Marie (Jones) Ranson.

She retired from C&P Telephone and served as Executive Director of Mid-Ohio Valley Home Builders Association. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She was a member of the Friends of Blennerhassett and was active with the West Virginia Symphony. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers and active in local and state politics.

She is survived by four step children Tanner Garland III of Nyack, NY, Clara Garland of Northampton, MA, Christopher Garland of San Antonio, TX, and Philip Garland of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Zachary, Libby, and Trevor Garland; two great grandchildren Jackson and Tanner; brother Barry Ranson (Penny) of Bridgeport; sister Roberta Cooper (Joe) of South Charleston; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and a special friend and caregiver Carol Marteney.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ben Garland, Jr.

Graveside services will be Saturday 11:00 AM officiated by the Reverend Sharon Gearing at I.B. Jones Family Cemetery in Kanawha County.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the West Virginia Symphony.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Camden Clark for their love and care.

