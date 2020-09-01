Parkersburg Catholic Schools ready to fully reopen to students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

First year principal Mary C. Heffner is very excited to bring students into Parkersburg Catholic High School for the start of the new school year on Tuesday, September 8.

The high school and elementary school are offering in-person classes for every student that is attending. Since the classes are only face-to-face, the staff has prepared classrooms for distanced learning.

“Every classroom is now marked with a COVID capacity amount,” said Heffner. “Classes had to be adjusted because instead of having 20 students, maybe one classroom only allows for 11.”

Students will have to pass a health screening every morning, and then submit a form in order for them to get their temperature checked, and then be allowed into the buildings for school.

The staff knows that masks could be irritating for students, but Heffner says they organized the classrooms so that students may be able to take a break from wearing them for the entire school day.

“If they are all maintaining at all times during the class, they may take (their mask) off,” Heffner said. “If they are in their seats and they’re all six feet apart, including the teacher. But the moment they start to go out in the hallway, even if it is in the middle of the class, they still have to have their mask on.”

With students returning in only a week, the staff feels they are prepared and excited to bring them back and finish the school year safely.

“We’re just really excited for the kids to come back,” said Heffner. “The seniors are painting their spots in the parking lot, so that’s exciting. Just planning those, ‘How do we want to bring them back and keep it positive?’ It’s exciting.”

