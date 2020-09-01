UPDATE: Ohio reports 27 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 1,500 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio - (WTAP) UPDATE: 9/1/20 2:30 P.M.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 27 deaths and nearly nearly 1,500 new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon as the daily number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions were higher than the state’s three-week averages.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 website showed 124,610 cases, 4,165 deaths, 13,479 hospitalizations and 2,975 admissions to intensive-care units. The website also showed 104,024 presumed recoveries.

Following are the daily totals and 21-day averages for each category: cases - 1,453, 1,037; deaths - 27, 22; hospitalizations - 103, 82; and ICU admissions - 14, 13.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 1, yellow): 227 cases, 17 hospitalizations, 23 deaths, 188 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, yellow): 396 cases, 22 hospitalizations, two deaths, 364 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 147 cases, 29 hospitalizations, four deaths, 75 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 2, orange): 127 cases, 13 hospitalizations, three deaths, 57 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 1, yellow): 104 cases, 16 hospitalizations, 18 deaths, 80 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 1, yellow): 44 cases, one hospitalizations, no deaths, 36 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 1, yellow): 23 cases, three hospitalizations, no deaths, 19 presumed recoveries

