UPDATE: W.Va. COVID-19 death toll climbs to 222

6 women, 2 men among deaths reported Tuesday by state health officials
(AP Images)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 9/1/20 12:45 P.M.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced eight COVID-19 deaths and 257 new cases Tuesday morning as the daily percentage of positive tests rose to nearly 7 percent.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of six women and two men, including a 65-year-old woman, an 84-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman, all of Kanawha County; a 62-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, all of Logan County; a 41-year-old Mingo County woman; and a 72-year-old Monroe County woman.

“This is another difficult day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families. Please continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

Kanawha County has recorded 34 deaths, the most in West Virginia. Logan County is next with 29, followed by Mercer County with 23, Jackson County with 19, Berkeley County with 11, Fayette County with 10 and Wayne County with 10, according to statistics on the DHHR’s COVID-19 website. There have been seven deaths in Mingo County and five in Monroe County.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the DHHR reported 438,255 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,507 cases and 222 deaths.

The DHHR’s website also showed 2,122 active cases on Tuesday, with the most being 418 in Kanawha County. Cabell County was next with 212, followed by Fayette County with 189, Mercer County with 170, Monongalia County with 149 and Logan County with 144.

In addition, the statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests climbed to 2.40 percent, and the daily percentage was 6.85 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR website showed 310 cases – 50 active, five deaths.

Following are DHHR statistics for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson - 205 cases - 26 active, 19 deaths

- Pleasants - 15 cases – three active, two deaths

- Ritchie - five cases - two active

- Wirt - eight cases - none active

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310), Wyoming (68).

Click here to read WTAP's August 2020 updates for West Virginia.

