Absentee ballot requests pour into Wood County

Ballots will have to be mailed or delivered in person
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County has received nearly 3,000 requests for absentee mail-in ballots since the period for requests began in mid-August.

Those ballot requests are available from county clerks offices and through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office website.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes says 2,300 ballot requests have already been sent out. Ballots will not be sent to voters until the first day the state allows: September 18.

The Wood County Clerk’s office estimates the requests have recently been coming in at a rate of 30 a day.

”If the same holds true as in the primary, that is about what we received until a couple of weeks before the election,” says County Clerk Mark Rhodes. “Then, we have a rush of absentee applications where we mail things out. So hopefully, we’ll have everything processed after the 18th, and then it will just be a day-to-day keep up after that.”

The ballots can be mailed or delivered in person to the Wood County Clerk’s office at the county courthouse.

An important difference from the primary-this time, there will not be a drop box for ballots, since, unlike this past spring, the court is open for in-person business.

Early voting dates for the November election are from October 21st to the 31st. Locations for early voting are still being determined.

