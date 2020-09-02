Advertisement

Guidelines for absentee and early voting in Washington County

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington County Board of Elections wanted to clarify some questions that voters may have had regarding absentee and early voting in the upcoming election.

Voters that voted absentee in the primary election will once again need to fill out a new application for their absentee ballot, which can be found on the board’s website.

Deputy Director Karen Pawloski explained the several things that need to appear on the absentee application before voters are able to receive their ballots.

“We must have at least these these things on the application before we can send you the ballot,” Pawloski said. “First is their name, their mailing address, if it’s different from their physical address, we also need the physical address. We need the last four digits of their social security number, or their driver’s license number, and then we need to have them sign it.”

As for early voting, it will begin on October 6, and happen for the following four weeks. On Election Day, November 3, voters must vote at their polling location.

