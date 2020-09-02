Highmark West Virginia donates back-to-school toolkits to public schools in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Highmark West Virginia is donating personal protective equipment and resources to all K-12 public schools in West Virginia.

The company will be supplying masks for the students, face shields for the faculty and staff, gallons of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, signage containing best practices and resource guides to assist with the transition to the new school year.

The company hopes this donation will help keep the over 260,000 students and over 40,000 school personnel across West Virginia safe as they start a new school year.

“Childrens safety is our employees concerns, they have their loved ones going,” said Highmark WV President James Fawcett. “So we hear it from our employees. A lot of these are our customers, they are children of the parents who have blue cross, blue shield coverage. This is a virus, it impacts everybody, so by helping everyone practice the things we can do to control the spread of the virus, it benefits our communities, it benefits our business and it benefits our employees.”

Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook says that the school is grateful for this partnership with Highmark West Virginia.

“We can’t thank them enough,” said Superintendent Hosaflook. “I mean this is unbelievable, what they are doing for our community. They invested in the safety of our children and I am very grateful.”

The amount of supplies the schools receive will be based on the their teacher and student populations.

