Increased emphasis on safety in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced formation of a new safety council, aimed at safer roads statewide, through education, enforcement, engineering and emergency response.

“Some of the things that council will be taking on are the youthful driver problem we have, taking the lead where distracted driving is concerned,” Colonel Richard Fambro of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said during a briefing Tuesday. “Also combating impaired driving and preparing the state of Ohio for the autonomous technology that is upon us.”

While the local area has been an exception, fatal vehicle accidents statewide in July were the highest since the same month in 2007. The number of fatalities during the summer months were more than enough to offset a drop in fatal accidents during the “stay at home order” months of March, April and May.

It should be noted, however, that the Patrol’s Marietta post reports fewer fatalities this summer than March-May, and a drop so far of fatal accidents from 2019.

In the meantime, a new aviation unit will target violations involving speed and distracted driving in construction zones, including some in Washington County.

“They’re going to see signage telling them their speed is going to be patrolled by air,” says Jack Marchbanks, Director, Ohio Department of Transportation. “What we’re about is improving safety....to make Ohio safer when people are traveling on its roadways.”

There have been nearly 9,000 work zone crashes across Ohio since the beginning of 2019, including one this summer resulting in a death in nearby Hocking County.

