Jackson County Health Department providing free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Jackson County Health Department are providing free COVID testing this Thursday, September 3rd.

The testing will take place at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

This free test is available to all individuals, and will be conducted on a first come-first served basis. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

With the support of some community partners, the health department will also be grilling hotdogs and each participant will get a free hot dog and a bottle of water.

