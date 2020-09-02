Advertisement

Labor Day to be observed by City of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will observe Labor Day on Monday, September 7. The city building will be closed on Friday, September 4 at 4:30 P.M. and will be open for normal business at 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 8.

The Sanitation Department will be one day behind normal schedule with collections beginning Tuesday, September 8 through Saturday, September 12.

