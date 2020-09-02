Advertisement

Marietta College rowing team raising funds for 150th anniversary

By Mitchell Blahut
Sep. 1, 2020
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta College rowing team is looking to raise funds for their significant milestone of 150 years with the upcoming 2021 Spring season.

Because of this, they will be looking to hold a fundraiser with a goal of $5 million. These funds will go to equipment, travel, athletic training and upkeep at the boathouse.

The fundraising campaign is spearheaded by an Alumni Leadership Committee. The committee is planning a series of events that will bolster the campaign, including a virtual homecoming celebration on October 17 and an online store featuring limited-edition 150th celebration gear in support of the team.

This has been a center for rowing, well, for a 150 years now. So the alums are getting together to celebrate that and to basically try to make sure that the next 150 years are as stellar, if not better.

Craig Myhr, Marietta College men's rowing coach

The rowing program has already made significant headway toward its goal with $3 million already pledged in cash and estate gifts by Marietta College alumnus and a former coach of the Pioneer Rowing Teams, Jeffrey C. Hugel, who established the endowed operations fund last fall.

