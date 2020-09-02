Advertisement

Marietta FD receives new fire engine

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Marietta is providing their fire department with a new fire engine. This new model will be replacing a 1987 fire truck that will be retired and sold to auction as they go from an old mechanical truck to a new modern, digital truck.

You know, there’s not much better than a fire truck for public service. It gives the image that the city wants and that’s that we’re serving the citizens.

Josh Schlicher, Marietta Mayor

The new fire truck isn’t just for the safety of the community, but for the firefighters using it as well.

We have foam capability within all of our outlet discharges. So we’ll be able to provide foam through any of the discharges where, in the past, we’ve been very limited on what we’ve been able to spray foam out of. It also has a lot of safety features that some of our older trucks didn’t have including air bags, crash reading compliance; things like that. So, we’re very much looking forward to having a safe truck. Not only for us but the community.

C.W. Durham, Marietta FD Chief

This new fire apparatus is worth $500 thousand that was purchased using the supplemental income tax. But it’s an investment that won’t be expected to cost the community another dime anytime soon.

Not to mention, this will be a fire truck that the city of Marietta will be pleased to have assisting anyone in need.

“So this is a great improvement to our capabilities,” says Durham. “It gives us a lot of new abilities that we did not have. And it gives us a dependable truck to have for many years to come.”

Mayor Schlicher says that the likely next step will be repairs to the firehouse.

