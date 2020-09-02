Advertisement

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams joins President Trump at the White House

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) – Hershel “Woody” Williams, the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient, arrived at the White House Wednesday to join in commemoration ceremonies with President Trump.

Williams, who’s from Cabell County, boarded Air Force G5 Wednesday morning at Tri-State Airport to be whisked to Washington.

He will participate in ceremonies to honor the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“That’s always a very emotional time for me,” Williams said Wednesday, talking about his experience at Iwo Jima. “I’ve been there several times (the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington), and I can’t go there without it refreshing and bringing back memories of those who sacrificed their lives on that little island to really help us win the war.”

Williams also was joining the president on a trip to Wilmington, North Carolina, to name the city as a World War II Heritage City.

They will fly back to Washington and participate in a sunset ceremony at the Iwo Jima Memorial.

WSAZ’s Tim Irr will be at the sunset ceremony and we will have coverage from both events on WSAZ and on the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

