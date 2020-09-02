Obituary: Barbara L. Gramkow

Barbara L. Gramkow Mendenhall, age 89, passed away peacefully August 31, 2020. She was born September 13, 1930 in Newton, MA to William L. Gramkow and Mildred H Gramkow. They moved to Wellesley, MA before moving to Marietta, Ohio in 1936.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1948. She worked at the Credit Bureau of Marietta. She was a member of Gilman Avenue Methodist Church, and was Queen Mum of Red Hat Society. Her greatest joy was being Mom to her five children. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and baking. Barbara married Lee R. Prunty in 1949. In 1973, she married Rodger E. Mendenhall, who preceded her in death in March 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers William L. Gramkow, Alan H. Gramkow, and Peter K. Gramkow, granddaughter Katie M. Prunty Miller, grandson Bryan M. Burton, and stepson Rodger E. Mendenhall.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy V. Gero (George) of Dumfries, VA, her five children, Jamie Prunty of Atlanta, GA, Merrilee Burton (Michael), Peggy Schlicher (George), Jeff Prunty (Karen) all of Marietta, Ohio, and Harry Prunty (Sandra) of Virginia Beach, VA, and step daughters Becky Mendenhall and Debbie Mendenhall of Marietta, Ohio, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley or the Marietta Community Food Pantry.

…and she did not like chocolate covered ants!

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.