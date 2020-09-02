Obituary: Billy J. Folwell

Billy J. Folwell, 87 of Parkersburg passed away August 31, 2020 at his residence.

He was born at Lubeck, WV the son of the late Leonard and Mabel Matheny Folwell.

He was a U. S. Air Force veteran and had been employed by E.I.DuPont for 36 years as a Mechanic. He was a member of the Parkersburg Moose Club and the Parkersburg American Legion Post 15. He loved sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineer Fan and had coached the Ramblers Football from 1963 to 1977. He was a charter member of the New Hope Baptist Church and had served for several years as a Deacon.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Julie E. Massey Folwell of Parkersburg; His children, Byron Folwell (Donna) of Parkersburg, Norman Folwell (Jennifer) of Boaz, WV. and Barbara Folwell Carter (Michael) of The Woodlands, TX. His grandchildren, Jackson, Joshua, Sophia and Danielle.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Gilchrist.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00pm at the New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Troy Nesselrode officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and at the church Friday from 11:00am until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church.

Due to COVID 19 it is requested that all who attend the visitation or funeral to please wear a mask.

