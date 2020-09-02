Obituary: Craig Thomas Coughlin

Craig Thomas Coughlin, 33, of Marietta passed away at his home on August 23, 2020. He was born May 8, 1987 in Marietta to the late Brian and Kimberly (Craig) Coughlin. He was a graduate of Warren High School. He loved golfing, watching all types of sports especially NASCAR, listening to music, cooking and playing guitar.

Surviving is his sister Nicole Oldfield (Dereck) of Marietta, nephews Lazarus, and Azrael, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving is his girlfriend Haley Anderson, best friend Tyler Thrasher and family friend Ari Giberman.

Funeral services will be held 3pm Friday September 4th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 until the hour of service on Friday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.