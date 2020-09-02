Obituary: Eleanor L. Bumgarne

Eleanor L. Bumgarner, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Willows Nursing Facility.

She was born January 8, 1938, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Paul L. and Cassie L. Bowers Wallbrown.

Eleanor had been employed with Camden Clark Hospital with over 23 years of service as a Unit Secretary in Pediatrics. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Broadway Church of The Nazarene.

She is survived by her son, Timothy J. Osborne of Elizabeth; her brother, Cloyd D. Wallbrown (Becky) of East Liverpool, OH and their children, Lisa, Penny and Michael; and her first cousin, Fern Dickel.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Bumgarner; and one brother, Larry G. Wallbrown.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Bumgarner family.

Eleanor L. Bumgarner, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Willows Nursing Facility.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Bumgarner family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.