Obituary: Eleanor L. Bumgarne

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Eleanor L. Bumgarner, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Willows Nursing Facility.

She was born January 8, 1938, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Paul L. and Cassie L. Bowers Wallbrown.

Eleanor had been employed with Camden Clark Hospital with over 23 years of service as a Unit Secretary in Pediatrics. She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Broadway Church of The Nazarene.

She is survived by her son, Timothy J. Osborne of Elizabeth; her brother, Cloyd D. Wallbrown (Becky) of East Liverpool, OH and their children, Lisa, Penny and Michael; and her first cousin, Fern Dickel.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Bumgarner; and one brother, Larry G. Wallbrown.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Bumgarner family.

