Obituary: Jeffery Duane Barr

Jeffery Duane Barr, 49, of Spencer, WV departed this world on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born May 2, 1971, in Parkersburg, WV to William Mac and Susan Carol Dennison Barr.

Jeff graduated from Calhoun County High School in 1989. He served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne and served in Operation Desert Storm. He enjoyed planting tomatoes, fishing, listening to gospel music, and reading the Bible.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Barr is survived by brothers and their spouses, William Barr, Robert Barr, and wife Juanita, Eric Tedd Barr and fiance Shelia, John Barr, and wife Sandra, and three nieces, Carissa Barr, Kimberly Brainard, Selena Hickman, and five nephews, Robert Smith, Robert Barr Jr., Caleb Barr, Noah Barr, and Jeffery Manes.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Ron Chesser officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Barr Family Cemetery.