Obituary: Neal Franklin Kehl, Sr.

Neal Franklin Kehl, Sr., 85, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 29, 1935 in Lower Salem, Ohio, to Brady M. Kehl and Carrie L. Schenk Kehl.

Neal was a 1953 graduate of Salem Liberty High School and served in the Army Reserves during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked and retired from the IUPAT, District Council #53 and Local #93. Neal and his wife loved to travel, especially in their RV. He was an avid sports fan of anything Cleveland, and he was a lover of cats.

He is survived by his wife, Alma M. Landaker Kehl, whom he married on December 24, 1957; son, Phillip Kehl (Cappi) of Marietta; three granddaughters, Rebecca Kehl, Michelle Neihart-Pinedo (Luis) and Mickie Neihart; two great grandchildren, Andrew Morgenstern and Divinity Neihart; many nieces and nephews, with special thanks to his nephew, Rick Morgenstern, whom he enjoyed spending time with; and his cat, Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Neal Franklin Kehl, Jr (Frank); grandson, Dustin Morgenstern; and two sisters, Margie Morgenstern and Betty Erb.

Neal’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at Marietta Memorial Hospital, especially the west wing 2nd floor group.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Salem Township Cemetery in Lower Salem. Donations may be directed in his memory to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, Ohio 45750.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kehl family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.