Obituary: Tiffany Jean McPherson

Tiffany Jean McPherson, 39, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 29, 1981 to Cynthia Wulfert McPherson and Michael James Farley.

Tiffany dearly loved her son Kaleb and her family and friends, she will be missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her son Kaleb M. Bennett; her brother Cassidy McPherson; her grandparents Bill and Jean Wulfert; her aunt and uncle Cindy and Buddy Wulfert; and her stepfather and his wife Randy and Julia Hughes.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her mother Cindy Wulfert Hughes and her father Michael Farley.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5 PM with Joe Matthews officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

