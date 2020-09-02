Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic Schools to hold golf tournament fundraiser

(WTVG)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic Schools will hold a golf tournament fundraiser at the Washington Golf Club on Saturday, September 5 at 7 A.M. The event was originally scheduled for Father’s Day weekend but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, 18 teams of four are registered to play. Golfers will pay $85 to play, and the funds raised will benefit the Parkersburg Catholic Athletic Association, which covers uniforms, travel costs, and more.

According to Kelli Lewis, Parkersburg Catholic’s advancement director, students athletes are beginning to adjust to the unusual circumstances resulting from the pandemic, though there is still uncertainty.

“So far, I think they really are just uncertain. The ones who have been able to begin practicing are really grateful to do so...and happy to see their teammates and hoping that they get to play the full season this year,” Lewis said.

Due to the nature of golf, Lewis said it will not be overly difficult to ensure social distancing, and that participants are pleased the event is going forward, despite having been rescheduled.

Registration for the tournament is still open, and those who would like to register are asked to contact Lewis at klewis@pchs1.com or Athletic Director Amanda Weatherwax at aweatherwax@pchs1.com, or to call 304-485-6341.

