Vienna Police discuss training, use of force

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - As officer-involved shootings continue to make headlines, one local law enforcement leader says there are less lethal options to stop a threat, though using them often depends on the situation.

Take it from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who says, at least in his memory, VPD has never had an officer-involved shooting.

He says responding to force and/or resistance is one of the most important things a police officer trains to do, and his department takes it seriously.

He says every VPD officer is equipped with a TASER and has access to pepper spray.

“It’s nice to have those less lethal tools in your toolkit to use, if that’s necessary,” said Pifer.

With that said, he doesn’t want anyone thinking officers won’t do what they need to do to protect themselves and others. They are equipped with firearms, and in a dangerous situation, would use them.

“Your actions depend on the situation. It’s not something that is mapped out beforehand. You have to meet the level of resistance toward the officer in a proper way,” said Pifer.

But, as a part of the larger, national conversation on reallocating funds within or away from police departments, Pifer says most departments would actually benefit from more funding, not less.

“That funding comes in the form of training, it comes in the form of hiring the best possible people that you can have to make those decisions. Those are split second, important decisions, sometime which can mean life or death,” said Pifer.

“Right now, I think is one of the times that we need to absolutely make sure your training and your policy and your procedure and what you do, is done the right way.”

Vienna Police officers go through responding to resistance training twice a year, according to Pifer.

The Vienna Police Chief says officers often wear a lot of hats while wearing a badge, operating as social workers and sometimes marriage counselors.

He says he would welcome more professional social workers into law enforcement.

