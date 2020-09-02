Advertisement

Washington County grand jury returns indictments

These indictments bring the total number of these defendants federally charged to 11.
These indictments bring the total number of these defendants federally charged to 11.(AP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A grand jury in Washington County named the following people in criminal indictments returned on Tuesday.

- Eric Russell-Scott Neff – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; having weapons while under disability

- Mary Alice Brooks – theft

- Jason Lee Strickler – aggravated possession of drugs

- Taisha J. Byrd – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine

- Calvin L. Gibson – aggravated possession of drugs

- Brett S. Edwards – failure to appear as required by recognizance

- Bronco Detrick – passing bad checks; theft

- Phillip Z. Singer – domestic violence

- Marty J. Lake – domestic violence

- Joshua L. Gore – trespass in a habitation, two counts

- Johsua L. Gore – receiving stolen property

- Joshua Leroy Gore – receiving stolen property

- Matthew E. Deem – improper use of a certificate of title; grand theft of a motor vehicle; tampering with records, five counts

- Jason Lee Strickler – domestic violence, two counts; abduction

- Douglas S. Cline – failure to appear as required by recognizance

- Jeffry R. Voycik – disrupting public services; domestic violence

- Joshua Leroy Gore – felonious assault; attempt to commit an offense

- Robert Lynn Reynolds – attempted aggravated arson; disrupting public services

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Increased emphasis on safety in Ohio

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio governor forming safety council

News

UPDATE: Outbreak at rehabilitation center grows to 67 cases

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
16 cases reported at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in last two days

News

Highmark West Virginia donates back-to-school toolkits to public schools in West Virginia

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Highmark West Virginia will be supplying masks for the students, face shields for the faculty and staff, gallons of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, signage containing best practices and resource guides to assist with the transition to the new school year.

News

Absentee ballot requests pour into Wood County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Absentee ballot requests pouring into Wood County

News

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams joins President Trump at the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Williams also was joining the president on a trip to Wilmington, North Carolina, to name the city as a World War II Heritage City.

Latest News

News

Glenville State College Student Support Services program continuing to assist students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Glenville State College (GSC) is among six other higher education institutions in West Virginia that, combined, have received over $2.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education to support TRIO’s Support Services Program.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 4th death in Meigs County linked to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Forecast for September 2nd

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 9/2/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A heroic act by a small Alaskan town, two massive snakes fall through an Australian roof, and Tako Fall learns to swim.

News

Obituary: Eleanor L. Bumgarne

Updated: 3 hours ago
Obituary: Eleanor L. Bumgarne