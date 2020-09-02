Washington County grand jury returns indictments
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A grand jury in Washington County named the following people in criminal indictments returned on Tuesday.
- Eric Russell-Scott Neff – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; having weapons while under disability
- Mary Alice Brooks – theft
- Jason Lee Strickler – aggravated possession of drugs
- Taisha J. Byrd – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine
- Calvin L. Gibson – aggravated possession of drugs
- Brett S. Edwards – failure to appear as required by recognizance
- Bronco Detrick – passing bad checks; theft
- Phillip Z. Singer – domestic violence
- Marty J. Lake – domestic violence
- Joshua L. Gore – trespass in a habitation, two counts
- Johsua L. Gore – receiving stolen property
- Joshua Leroy Gore – receiving stolen property
- Matthew E. Deem – improper use of a certificate of title; grand theft of a motor vehicle; tampering with records, five counts
- Jason Lee Strickler – domestic violence, two counts; abduction
- Douglas S. Cline – failure to appear as required by recognizance
- Jeffry R. Voycik – disrupting public services; domestic violence
- Joshua Leroy Gore – felonious assault; attempt to commit an offense
- Robert Lynn Reynolds – attempted aggravated arson; disrupting public services
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.