Washington County grand jury returns indictments

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A grand jury in Washington County named the following people in criminal indictments returned on Tuesday.

- Eric Russell-Scott Neff – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound; having weapons while under disability

- Mary Alice Brooks – theft

- Jason Lee Strickler – aggravated possession of drugs

- Taisha J. Byrd – possession of a fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine

- Calvin L. Gibson – aggravated possession of drugs

- Brett S. Edwards – failure to appear as required by recognizance

- Bronco Detrick – passing bad checks; theft

- Phillip Z. Singer – domestic violence

- Marty J. Lake – domestic violence

- Joshua L. Gore – trespass in a habitation, two counts

- Johsua L. Gore – receiving stolen property

- Joshua Leroy Gore – receiving stolen property

- Matthew E. Deem – improper use of a certificate of title; grand theft of a motor vehicle; tampering with records, five counts

- Jason Lee Strickler – domestic violence, two counts; abduction

- Douglas S. Cline – failure to appear as required by recognizance

- Jeffry R. Voycik – disrupting public services; domestic violence

- Joshua Leroy Gore – felonious assault; attempt to commit an offense

- Robert Lynn Reynolds – attempted aggravated arson; disrupting public services

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.