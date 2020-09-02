Advertisement

Williamstown adds Animal Control position

The new position is expected to help with unwanted animals on citizen property
Animal control
Animal control(WITN)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) -

Tuesday, the Williamstown City Council approved an ordinance that creates an Animal Control position in their city government.

Council members say they have had complaints about stray animals, specifically feral cats, or other people’s pets, who have become a nuisance in the city.

The ordinance also includes groundwork for the things that the Animal Control specialist will do when they begin the job.

It gives that person the authority to capture the animals and hold them for a minimum of 72 hours, while anyone that may own the animal will be able to contact the city to retrieve their pet.

In the case that the animal is not claimed, Mayor Paul Jordan says that the city is looking into multiple options for finding those animals a new home.

Many members of the public aired their grievances at the council meeting, saying that they were concerned that their pet cats may be captured, because they are outdoor pets, and they also showed concern about the well being of the animals that are held by the city.

Originally, the ordinance included a section that would have allowed the city to euthanize animals after 96 hours of being held, but that section was removed tonight before the final vote.

Mayor Jordan says he already has a candidate for the job, and he expects that once that person gets started, they will figure out the logistics of how the animal control process will work.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Williamstown Elementary cuts ribbon on new school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A 10-year project has come to reality as Williamstown Elementary has a new facility for their students.

News

Marietta FD receives new fire engine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Marietta FD receives new fire engine.

News

Marietta College rowing team raising funds for 150th anniversary

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Marietta College rowing team raising funds for 150th anniversary. They're looking to put up $5 million for equipment, training, and many other supplies to help the future of the school's rowing team.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Patriots prep for season opener

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Girls Invit. Golf Championship

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Raianne F.

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - One person dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 50

Updated: 9 hours ago

Education

Parkersburg Catholic Schools ready to fully reopen to students

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Parkersburg Catholic Schools are reopening to students on September 8

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College rowing team raising funds for 150th anniversary

Updated: 10 hours ago