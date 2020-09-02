Williamstown adds Animal Control position

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) -

Tuesday, the Williamstown City Council approved an ordinance that creates an Animal Control position in their city government.

Council members say they have had complaints about stray animals, specifically feral cats, or other people’s pets, who have become a nuisance in the city.

The ordinance also includes groundwork for the things that the Animal Control specialist will do when they begin the job.

It gives that person the authority to capture the animals and hold them for a minimum of 72 hours, while anyone that may own the animal will be able to contact the city to retrieve their pet.

In the case that the animal is not claimed, Mayor Paul Jordan says that the city is looking into multiple options for finding those animals a new home.

Many members of the public aired their grievances at the council meeting, saying that they were concerned that their pet cats may be captured, because they are outdoor pets, and they also showed concern about the well being of the animals that are held by the city.

Originally, the ordinance included a section that would have allowed the city to euthanize animals after 96 hours of being held, but that section was removed tonight before the final vote.

Mayor Jordan says he already has a candidate for the job, and he expects that once that person gets started, they will figure out the logistics of how the animal control process will work.

