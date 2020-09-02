Williamstown Elementary cuts ribbon on new school

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - After so much time and effort, Williamstown Elementary has a new school facility for its students.

It’s amazing. It’s ten years of love, labor, sweat, tears, breakdowns, meltdowns. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world to be in the building.

It’s a landmark in the community as well, as this is the first new facility in Wood County Schools since 1985.

This is a community driven project. I cannot thank enough Superintendent Flint and the former board for getting this project up and going. I remember two years ago actually I was standing here on this piece of ground and put the first shovel in the dirt and two years later, we’re at this magnificent facility.

It’s a definite change from what the previous school looked like with the new technology laid out in the new facility as they look to become an Apple model school; something Superintendent Hosaflook came up with.

The school features a computer lab with Apple computers. Classrooms come with a 70-inch Apple TV that works as a chalk/white board and teachers are provided with both iPads and MacBooks. Students are also provided with iPads for their remote learning this upcoming school year.

And although they’re moving forward with this new school, Principal Bretthauer wanted to pay homage to the former school by not trying to modernize the look of the school and keeping the aesthetic in a way that works with the 200-year old community. She wanted to do this because the previous school has a place in her heart.

And although opening during the pandemic is “bittersweet” as Bretthauer says, she’s still excited for what’s to come. When everything gets back to normal she wants to have an open house for the families of the students so they can see the new school.

