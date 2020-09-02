Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark compares symptoms of cold, flu, and COVID-19

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With cold and flu season approaching, many are wondering how to distinguish between symptoms that might be due to a cold, flu, or allergies, and those that could be caused by COVID-19. Many of the symptoms overlap, and it is therefore recommended that anyone experiencing symptoms get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine.

Nonetheless, WVU Medicine Camden Clark has posted general guidelines comparing the symptoms of the different conditions.

The hospital has created a page on its website where a number of symptoms and additional information about each condition can be found.

Information posted includes the length of time it takes for symptoms of each to develop, the duration of each condition, the common symptoms, and care and treatment recommendations for each.

The complete details can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 2nd

Updated: moments ago

News

What's Trending, 9/2/20

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jack Selby
A heroic act by a small Alaskan town, two massive snakes fall through an Australian roof, and Tako Fall learns to swim.

News

Obituary: Eleanor L. Bumgarne

Updated: seconds ago
Obituary: Eleanor L. Bumgarne

News

Parkersburg Catholic Schools to hold golf tournament fundraiser

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Parkersburg Catholic Schools will hold a golf tournament fundraiser at the Washington Golf Club on Saturday, September 5 at 7 A.M. The event was originally scheduled for Father’s Day weekend but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

WVU Starbucks location temporarily closed after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Starbucks at the Market @ UPlace remains closed Wednesday morning, September 2, after West Virginia University was notified the previous evening of a COVID-19 exposure at the University Place storefront.

News

Labor Day to be observed by City of Parkersburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTAP
he City of Parkersburg will observe Labor Day on Monday, September 7.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Applications for clothing vouchers now open

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Guernsey County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
William C. Teter, 49, of Columbus, hospitalized after shooting

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Marietta roads get makeover

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - W.Va. death toll up 91 percent since August 1

Updated: 4 hours ago