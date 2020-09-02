WVUP enrollment up, Marietta College enrollment down in 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va, MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Officials at West Virginia University at Parkersburg announced that student enrollment at the school is up in 2020 from years past.

The large increase in new student enrollment is something the school is very proud of.

“Our recruiting and admissions team has done a good job, prior to the pandemic in cultivating a different relationship with students and getting out a message,” said Torie Jackson, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at WVUP. “Our marketing team has worked really hard on providing a different message about WVU Parkersburg. We feel like the community is really responding to that message and knowing what we have to offer them.”

Marietta College, however, was slightly down in enrollment from previous years, mostly due to students not necessarily wanting to travel to come to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Schaeffer, the Vice President of Enrollment Management at Marietta College, is not concerned with the lower enrollment, and described some of the challenges of recruiting new students in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Not being able to physically meet with people,” said Schaeffer. “Most high schools are doing virtual visits, virtual college fairs, and although you can still get the information across, part of it coming to a place like Marietta College, is the interaction you get, the human interaction which is still different over zoom, than it is when you’re in person.”

Schaeffer remains optimistic about future semesters and enrollment, saying he already has commitments from many students for the spring.

“There were a couple of other students that still did not feel comfortable and we know are ready,” Schaeffer said. “There are two to three students that were coming in the fall, and have already told us now they’re coming in the spring. So I think we will see an uptick in our spring enrollment.”

