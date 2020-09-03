2-vehicle crash shuts down southbound I-77
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Southbound Interstate 77 is shut down near mile-marker 172 because of an crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer, authorities said.
According to a Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor, the semi is blocking the southbound lanes and the car is in the median.
Parkersburg police and fire units are at the scene.
