2-vehicle crash shuts down southbound I-77

A car and a semi collided Thursday afternoon near mile-marker 172 on Interstate 77.
A car and a semi collided Thursday afternoon near mile-marker 172 on Interstate 77.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Southbound Interstate 77 is shut down near mile-marker 172 because of an crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

According to a Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor, the semi is blocking the southbound lanes and the car is in the median.

Parkersburg police and fire units are at the scene.

We have a reporter headed to the area and will have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.

