Advertisement

Grand Central Mall celebrates teachers with appreciation event

Back to School
Back to School(Colin Lamar | KTUU)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - As a “Thank You” to area educators, Grand Central Mall will host a Teacher Appreciation Grab & Go Event on Friday, September 4. Teachers are invited to stop by the area next to Leaf & Bean, near the food court between the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive a swag bag with exclusive discounts from food court tenants in addition to a complimentary coffee or tea from Leaf & Bean. Swag bags and complimentary beverages will be available to the first 100 teachers to present their board of education ID.

“Grand Central Mall recognizes the unique challenges educators are facing as students head Back-to-School this fall and we want to show our support and appreciation,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager, Grand Central Mall.

Grand Central Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

· Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

· Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

· Do not gather in groups.

· Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

· Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted at the Center and available online.

Grand Central Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

For additional information on Back-to-School events at Grand Central Mall, visit www.grandcentralmall.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

2-vehicle crash shuts down southbound I-77

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
First responders on scene of crash near mile-marker 172 between Parkersburg and Mineral Wells

News

What's Trending, 9/3/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A boar on the lam, a beer for dogs, and would Carole Baskin or Joe Exotic be better on "Dancing With the Stars"?

News

Forecast for September 3rd

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Obituary: Juanita J. Linder

Updated: 4 hours ago
Obituary: Juanita J. Linder

Latest News

News

Flooding closes State Route 56

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Flooding closes State Route 56

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases Thursday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, closure extended

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Virginia Division of Highways announces the extended closure of Pleasants CR 2/2, Java Run Road, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

News

Malta Dynamics donates face masks to Ohio schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Malta Dynamics has donated more than 1,500 face masks to Ohio schools.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Cabell Midland at Parkersburg

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - John Marshall at South

Updated: 5 hours ago