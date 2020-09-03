Grand Central Mall celebrates teachers with appreciation event

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - As a “Thank You” to area educators, Grand Central Mall will host a Teacher Appreciation Grab & Go Event on Friday, September 4. Teachers are invited to stop by the area next to Leaf & Bean, near the food court between the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive a swag bag with exclusive discounts from food court tenants in addition to a complimentary coffee or tea from Leaf & Bean. Swag bags and complimentary beverages will be available to the first 100 teachers to present their board of education ID.

“Grand Central Mall recognizes the unique challenges educators are facing as students head Back-to-School this fall and we want to show our support and appreciation,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager, Grand Central Mall.

Grand Central Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

· Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

· Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

· Do not gather in groups.

· Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

· Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted at the Center and available online.

Grand Central Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

For additional information on Back-to-School events at Grand Central Mall, visit www.grandcentralmall.com.

