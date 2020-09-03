Advertisement

Grogg’s Home Services giving away water bottles to local schools

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Grogg’s Home Services bought 2,500 hundred water bottles to give away to schools in both Parkersburg and Clarksburg.

The company is giving away the water bottles since water fountains are no longer usable in schools.

The company wants to make sure that schools have enough water bottles on hand, so everyone is able to get a drink of water.

“We had a school, that we saw post online that they were in need of some water bottles,” said Owner Tim Hanlon. “That prompted a conversation with my daughter who is a school teacher down in Charleston. I called her and she said yeah there is a need. I guess what they’re doing is they’re bringing in water filling stations and none of the kids are allowed to use the water fountains, which makes sense. They are afraid that kids won’t have a water bottle or they will show up that day maybe without theirs.”

Schools that are interested can call the company at 304-863-3553 or reach them through the company’s website.

The company is currently taking orders and will begin distributing the bottles next week.

