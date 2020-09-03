Advertisement

Legendary Mets and Reds pitcher Tom Seaver dies.

FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo, location not known. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020, that Seaver died on Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. (AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.

Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

The Hall of Famer’s family announced in 2019 he had dementia.

Seaver was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history and the resplendent star of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team. He was a classic power pitcher who won 311 games. Former Mets catcher Mike Piazza says Seaver ``will always be the heart and soul of the Mets.’

Seaver was traded later in his career to the Cincinnati Reds and tossed a no-hitter in a Reds uniform.

He followed up his baseball career with a stint in the broadcast both as an analyst during baseball telecasts.

After retirement, Seaver tended to his Northern California vineyard. George Thomas Seaver was 75.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

