Local sheriffs discuss home confinement costs for respective departments

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va & WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -

Across the country, the cost of home confinement in various law enforcement departments has risen drastically during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, two sheriff’s departments have experienced different results in terms of their home confinement.

In the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the cost has remained the same, as one ankle bracelet kit costs around $1,800, and it only costs $10 per day to be on home confinement.

Sheriff Steve Stephens says that the department is well within their budget, and are well equipped with staff and proper equipment to make sure the cost does not go up.

“Our price is the same,” Stephens said. “We’ve had a little bit of a gradual increase of home confinement clients. we are hovering right around forty now, for all of Wood County.”

Across the river in Washington County, Sheriff Larry Mincks says that costs around the entire department have gone up, and that includes home confinement, and being able to keep a staff available to monitor those prisoners.

“During this period it cost us about an additional $115,000 to maintain our security program,” Mincks said. “As far as managing our prisoners and transporting them and getting them where they’re supposed to be.

Mincks says he does not expect that cost to go down any time soon, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

