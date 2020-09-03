Obituary: Bennie Gaines Graham

Bennie Gaines Graham, 86 of New England Ridge Community, passed away September 3, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1933 in Tazewell, VA, a son of the late Shields and Mary (Taylor) Graham.

Mr. Graham retired after 36 years as a Marketing Representative for Exxon/Mobil. He enjoyed being outdoors, farming, mowing grass and Square Dancing with the Stardusters Group. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran and served from 1951 to 1955. Bennie was a long-time member of the Lubeck United Methodist Church where he was very active and served in many capacities and on numerous committees.

Surviving is his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy Ann (Hart) Graham, two sons: Tim Graham (Shawna) of Mineral Wells and Robert Graham of Vienna and sister Altha Cline of Tazewell, VA.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Chase, Kelsey and Chantel and great grandchildren: Collins, Spencer, Trenton, Kinsley and Leven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Tamara Mollahan, granddaughter Alissa Graham and brother Dale Graham.

Funeral services will be Saturday 12 Noon at the Lubeck United Methodist Church with Reverend Rod Blanchard officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday 10-12.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lubeck United Methodist Church 1771 Harris Hwy Washington, WV 26181.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

