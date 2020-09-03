Obituary: Debbie Mendenhall

Debbie Mendenhall, 67, of Marietta, passed away September 2, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born July 15, 1953 to Rodger Eugene Mendenhall and Ruth Ellen Parks Mendenhall Wharff. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilhem DeDecker and a brother, Rodger E. Mendenhall. She is survived by her sister, Becky Mendenhall, and two nephews, Eric and Casey Mendenhall.

A private service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

