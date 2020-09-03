Obituary: Jimmy Rusher Martin
Published: Sep. 3, 2020
Jimmy Rusher Martin, 59, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Jacksonville, FL. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother Eva Davis.
He was a member of the Moose Organization and had a combined 20 years+ in the Army and the National Reserves.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter Miriah Martin, also his brothers Henry King and Ralph Thomasson, and his sisters Gloria Bolden and Carol King.
A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
No memorial service is planned at this time and the family is not requesting an donations.
Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.