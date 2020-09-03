Advertisement

Obituary: Juanita J. Linder

Published: Sep. 3, 2020
uanita J. Linder, 93, of Mineral Wells, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born May 12, 1927, a daughter to the late Robert Franklin Dever and Edith Riffle Dever.  Along with being a homemaker and loving wife and mother, Juanita worked as a cook and server at Salem College Cafeteria, and also at the laundry department at Weston State Hospital. She was a member of Haleville Union Mission Church in Weston and also attended Chesterville United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells.

Juanita had a talent and love for raising flowers and gardening. She was also an excellent baker, specializing in mince meat  and pecan pies and her famous apple dumplings. She served the Lord through song, singing gospel music and playing her guitar. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother.  Raising her children and grandchildren brought her so much joy. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was saved at the age of 13, in Cleveland ,WV, and served Christ with all her heart. Her family described her as the epitome of a Proverbs 31 Mother, and certainly exhibits what is represented in the following scriptures as well - Matthew 5:1-7, 1 Corinthians 13:4-13, Galatians 5:14, and Galatians 5:22-23.  She was selfless, always loving God and others more than herself.  She never had a bad thing so say about anyone her entire life.  She was a perfect example of how the Lord wants us all to live.

Surviving Juanita is her son, Charles Linder (Linda) of Mineral Wells; daughter Beverly Hammond (Ron) of Clarksburg; son Timothy Linder of Virginia; brother Warren Dever of Pricetown; sisters Phyllis Hodges of Reedsville and Sharon Butcher of Weston; grandchildren Mike Linder, Eric Linder, Eugene “Shike” Groah, and Amanda Parker (Robert); 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles Henry Linder; brothers Forrest Powers and Granvelee Dever; and her grandson Matthew Linder.

Services for Juanita will be held Saturday, September 5th, at 1pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be the same day from 11-1 pm. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Weston, WV.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

