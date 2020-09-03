Obituary: L. Burl Moore

L. Burl Moore, 92 of Belpre, Ohio died on September 2, 2020 at the Selby General Hospital in Marietta. He was born in Jackson County, WV on September 5, 1927 and was the son of the late Charles Franklin and Leona Catherine Peters Moore. He graduated from Belpre High School and Mt. State College. Burl was a self employed contractor, and well known for owning and operating the Farmer Burl’s Market in Belpre for several years. He had worked for the Hope Gas Company, the State of West Virginia, and was Safety Service Director for the City of Belpre for 4 years. He had also worked for the Farson Street Car Wash in Belpre. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a proud member of the Belpre Senior Citizens and enjoyed all the activities at the Senior Center. He enjoyed golfing, NASCAR racing, playing cards and dominoes. He had been a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Arnold Moore, a brother, Perry C. Moore of Seal Beach, CA, his sisters, Charlene Morris of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Linda Hinkle of Cornelius, NC, Karen Nuzum of Canal Winchester, Ohio, sister-in-laws, Betty Moore of Columbus, Ohio, Lois Moore of Mesa, AZ, a grandson, Ian (Keela) Vaughn of Bradenton, FL, granddaughter, Ariel Vaughn of Bradenton, FL, two great grandchildren, Layla and Eloise Vaughn and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his loving stepchildren, Veronica (Harry) Way of Marietta, Ohio, Monica Sands of Foley, AL, Melody (Tommy) Tucker of Beverly, Ohio, Mary Ann (Danny) Rosencrantz of Keningston, NH, Marjorie (Steve0 Heiss of Waterford, Ohio, Jackie (Dale) Hoon of Marietta, Ohio, Chip (Staci) Arnold of Beverly, Ohio, and several step grand and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Lionel Moore, and a daughter, Beth Moore Vaughn, 2 brothers, Donald Moore and Karl Moore, two brother-in-laws, Jack Morris and Gary Hinkle.

Memorial Services will be on Sunday at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with John Maher officiating. The family will be at the funeral from 12:00 PM till time of services to greet friends. The family wishes that current guidelines of the cdc for covid be followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Belpre Senior Citizens in Burl’s memory.

